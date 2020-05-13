Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

