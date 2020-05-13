Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHNX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.89) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 689.80 ($9.07).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 595.60 ($7.83) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 577.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.78. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a one year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26.

In related news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,200 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

