Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) vs. BANCO DO BRASIL/S (NASDAQ:BDORY) Financial Survey

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

80.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 24.72% 8.04% 1.24% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.78% 16.12% 1.10%

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pinnacle Financial Partners and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 3 2 0 2.40 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 2.19 $400.88 million $5.37 7.11 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.42 $4.41 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.