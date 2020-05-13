Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $76,352,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 290,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $20,411,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.27.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

