Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Cowen (NYSE:COWN) Head to Head Contrast

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cowen pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cowen pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Piper Sandler Companies and Cowen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cowen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.02%. Cowen has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. Given Cowen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 8.58% 14.15% 7.77% Cowen 0.45% 4.97% 0.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Cowen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Cowen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.88 $111.71 million $7.36 7.04 Cowen $1.05 billion 0.30 $24.63 million $2.21 5.06

Piper Sandler Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cowen. Cowen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Cowen on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

