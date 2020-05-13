Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

SPG opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $177.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 282,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

