Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.36).

ARAV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $221.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth $9,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aravive by 463,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

