PlusTherapeuticsInc . (PSTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 1,037.22% and a negative net margin of 156.12%.

PSTV opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.39. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $22.89.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

