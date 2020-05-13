PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.24. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.