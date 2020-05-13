Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 582.8% in April

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 582.8% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.16% of Power REIT worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

