Precision Optics (PEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

OTCMKTS PEYE opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.