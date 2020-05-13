Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. AlphaValue cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.10%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.791 dividend. This is a boost from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.85%. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.