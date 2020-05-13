Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Tire in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$5.41 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion.

CTC stock opened at C$210.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$194.90. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$140.00 and a twelve month high of C$239.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.1375 dividend. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

