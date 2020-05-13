Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$344.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.20 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

GDI opened at C$33.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.37 million and a P/E ratio of 108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$24.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

