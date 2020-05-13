Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE GPC opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

