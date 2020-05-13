Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Issued By Northcoast Research

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Masonite International in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Masonite International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Masonite International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Masonite International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Masonite International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

