Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,030.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 987,142 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,922 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 657,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

