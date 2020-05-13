Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks Inc Increased by William Blair (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Arista Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $221.10 on Monday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,194 shares of company stock worth $11,190,223. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.