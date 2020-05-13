Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.15. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $586,719.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,128 over the last three months. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

