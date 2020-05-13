Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.15). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

