Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPFH. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $598.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,284,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 54.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,495,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 526,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 189,639 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 322,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $47,904.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,382 shares of company stock worth $276,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

