Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.34 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 20.41%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CPLP opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 378.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.23%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 168.67%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

