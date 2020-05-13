Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CDW Decreased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CDW in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra lowered their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $1,544,621 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $551,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 217.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

