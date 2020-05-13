Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CSG Systems International, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSG Systems International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $227.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $44.33 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,366.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

