Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Davita Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Davita in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $78.91 on Monday. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

