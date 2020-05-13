Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.41.

TSE EFN opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.13.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

