Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $59.27 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $63.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

