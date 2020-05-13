Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Cut by Analyst

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $46.20 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,106 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 110.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 9,387.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 542,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 536,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 161.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 242,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

