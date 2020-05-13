Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Frontdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.