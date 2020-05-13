Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.54 on Monday. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after buying an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $641,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $26,691.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,202,251. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.