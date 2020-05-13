Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reduced by William Blair

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for ICF International in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of ICFI opened at $57.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ICF International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

