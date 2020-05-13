Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

INGN stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inogen has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.