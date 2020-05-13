Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ormat Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 121,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 447,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

