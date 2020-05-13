Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of PE stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,610,000 after buying an additional 722,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after buying an additional 1,345,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

