Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Decreased by Northcoast Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

NYSE RBA opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

