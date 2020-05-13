Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Raised by Oppenheimer

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUNS. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $195.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

