Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Synlogic Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 2,733.25%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

