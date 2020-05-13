Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $29.28 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,755,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 137,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $35,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,573 over the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.