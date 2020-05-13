Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Increased by Cormark (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

TSE K opened at C$9.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.67. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,286,620.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $158,936.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

