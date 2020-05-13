Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mobile Mini Inc Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Mobile Mini in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MINI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of MINI opened at $28.99 on Monday. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mobile Mini by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $2,722,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $7,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

