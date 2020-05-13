Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Lifted by Analyst

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Opko Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opko Health’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Opko Health alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.27.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,231,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,099 in the last 90 days. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.