Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 807,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,295.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $406,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $12,698,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

