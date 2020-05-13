Quidel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,592 call options on the company. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 418 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Get Quidel alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quidel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,815,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quidel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 231.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 1.06. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $210.81.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.