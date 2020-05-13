Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Rayonier worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Rayonier by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 766.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Rayonier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rayonier by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 140,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

