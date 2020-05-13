Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Raymond James

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:RC opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $317.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at $967,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack J. Ross bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

