Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $138.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $142.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

