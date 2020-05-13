Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Catasys, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Catasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 8th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catasys in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ CATS opened at $21.56 on Monday. Catasys has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $366.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.38.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catasys during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

