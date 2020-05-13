Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heron Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $14.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

