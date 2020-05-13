Research Analysts Set Expectations for Corteva’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corteva in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $23.25 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a PE ratio of -20.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Corteva by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 315,077 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Corteva by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 697,501 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

