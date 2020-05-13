Research Analysts Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.67). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

NYSE:OXY opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

